Armenian FM: Ukraine has complex to perceive essence of Karabakh conflict – Panorama

Ukraine seems to have a complex to perceive the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and to understand the serious security challenges facing both the Republic of Artsakh and the whole region, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told an interview with Shant TV on Friday.

His comments came in response to a question about Ukraine’s reaction to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that Ukraine fails to distinguish between the conflicts and assess them according to their history and nature.

“In this sense, we have a disagreement here,” the FM said.

Mnatsakanyan noted that they have been consistently working with Ukraine for two years and have no problems with the good people of Ukraine.

“We will continue to make consistent efforts to deliver our signals and messages. But we will continue to find unacceptable the positions that have lost touch with reality. This does not benefit the region, us or them in any way,” the minister stressed.

Earlier on July 14, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan received Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba. Kocharyan presented to the ambassador the assessment of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on the escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it “supports a political settlement of the situation on the basis of the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its internationally recognized territorial integrity.”

The statement was followed by a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Yerevan.