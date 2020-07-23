Armenian FM, top EU official discuss recent border tensions in phone call – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday held a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell. The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov also joined the phone talks, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Mnatsakanyan touched upon the recent developments concerning the escalation long certain parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border as a result of the hostilities instigated by Azerbaijan since July 12.

The FM also emphasized the importance of implementation of the previous agreements on reducing tensions, restoring and strengthening the ceasefire. In this context, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the priority of denouncement of bellicose rhetoric and war threats by the political-military leadership of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the format of the phone conversation, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan particularly highlighted the exclusive role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

The Armenian foreign policy chief also highly appreciated the unequivocal support of the top official to the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, as well as his remarks that the regional countries should refrain from any actions aimed at destabilization of the situation.