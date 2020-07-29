Armenian FM to The Jerusalem Post: Arms trade to Azerbaijan is fatal – Panorama

Arms trade to Azerbaijan is fatal as the nation utilizes weapons offered to it to target Armenian civilian facilities, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has actually informed The Jerusalem Post in an interview. Below is the complete records of the interview published on the Foreign Ministry’s main site.

Question: How did this current round of violence break out? What do you believe Azerbaijan is attempting to attain?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: This current July violence by Azerbaijan didn’t take place in a vacuum. On the eve of the escalation Azerbaijan at the level of greatest political- military management has actually been regularly voicing hazards of war, territorial and historical claims versus Armenia, paired with really singing frustration of the work of the worldwide arbitrators – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

It was the 2nd effort of Azerbaijan to willpower Nagorno-Karabakh dispute solely on their terms. The current escalation showed that program of force by Azerbaijan and its viewed military benefit considerably stopped working and we have a clear case of mistake.

Question: Is Armenia gotten ready for a ceasefire?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Unlike Azerbaijan Armenia concurred to all propositions of the worldwide arbitrators to enhance the ceasefire by placing on the ground more screens and presenting investigative systems into ceasefire infractions. Armenia continues to promote those and other steps to decrease threats of escalation.

Question: We are seeing a great deal of Israeli weapons (drones, rockets) being utilized byAzerbaijan Have you communicated issue about this to the Israeli federal government? Have you asked that Israel reevaluate selling Baku these weapons?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Arms trade to Azerbaijan is fatal, due to the fact that Azerbaijan never ever thinks twice to utilize those weapons versus civilian facilities, the civilian population.

We will regularly pursue this concern, it will constantly be an important part of our program both on bilateral and multilateral platforms. Israel must stop this lethal organisation with Azerbaijan.

Question: Armenia has actually supposedly had success shooting down Israeli- made drones throughout the current battling. What can you inform us about this?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: For us those weapons are lethal as they eliminate our individuals. Our armed force has actually reduced the effects of Azerbaijani weapons no matter their viewed origins. Facts about weapons gotten by Azerbaijan and utilized versus civilian facilities and population of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are many and the July occasions work as an extra evidence.

Question: Israel has for years turn tumbled on acknowledging the ArmenianGenocide Is that something you still anticipate Israel to do? Have you brought this up just recently with your Israeli equivalents?

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Recognition of the Armenian Genocide by a country who endured the scaries of the Holocaust is an ethical concern. It’s on your conscience. I understand that numerous Jews – public characters, intellectuals and normal individuals – highly share this perspective. However, it is up to the authorities of Israel to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide or avoid doing it. It’s not just about Armenia however Israel also.