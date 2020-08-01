 Armenian FM slams Ukraine’s stance on Karabakh – Armenian News

Ukraine has complexes in regards to understanding the whole essence behind the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) dispute to establish a genuine understanding of the exceptionally major hazards dealt with by that nation’s individuals, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated in a telecasted interview.

Speaking to the regional TELEVISION channel Shant, Armenia’s leading diplomat blamed the Ukrainian authorities for a failure to comprehend the genuine local security risks and to embrace unique methods “to evaluate conflicts based on merits, essence and history”.

“We have a disagreement in that sense. We have been working consistently with Ukraine over the past two years in that very respect – given that we do not have any problem or complex with the friendly people of Ukraine. We are committed to continue the consistent work to make our signals and messages heard. But we will keep on considering unacceptable the positions which are isolated from the reality or based on those universal approaches. That doesn’t offer any benefit to either the region or any of us,” the minister stated.