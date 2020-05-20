Armenian FM holds video conference with Minsk Group mediators – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan hung on Tuesday, May 19, a video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), St éphane Visconti (France) as well as Andrew Schofer (the United State), in addition to Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson- in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Armenian diplomacy principal as well as the Minsk Group mediators traded sights on the local advancements adhering to the current videoconference Mnatsakanyan affixed relevance to continuous calls with the OSCE Minsk Group carbon monoxide- chairs throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry’s press solution reported.

The authorities additionally talked about the opportunity of arranging the carbon monoxide- chairs’ local sees as well as convening at the pastoral degree after the coronavirus- relevant constraints are raised.