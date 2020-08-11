Armenian FM highlights Francophonie family’s aid to Lebanon – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo.

The officials exchanged views on the developments in the Francophone zone and the ways of addressing the problems facing the organization, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

In this context, Mnatsakanyan and Mushikiwabo touched upon the catastrophic situation in Lebanon in the wake of the massive Beirut explosion and issues concerning the provision of humanitarian aid to the country.

Presenting the Armenian government’s efforts to provide relief aid to Lebanon, the foreign minister stressed that as a country presiding at the Summit of La Francophonie, Armenia attaches importance to the Francophonie family’s assistance to the people of Lebanon in overcoming the crisis and honorably emerging from the catastrophic situation.