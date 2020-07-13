Armenian FM, CSTO chief hold phone call – Panorama

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a phone discussion with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Mnatsakanyan provided the CSTO chief with in-depth details on the ceasefire infractions devoted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the instructions of Tavush Province beginning with July 12 and the resumption of those operations in the early morning of July 13, in addition to the effects of more escalation of the circumstance.

The Armenian diplomacy chief highlighted the unacceptability of such actions towards the CSTO member state.

The continuous contact with the CSTO secretary general is preserved, and the works within the CSTO are continuing, the ministry stated.