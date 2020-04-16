Armenian FM addresses letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres – Panorama

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan addressed a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres reiterating Armenia’s adherence to the worldwide ceasefire name, the press division on the overseas ministry reported.

Underscoring the significance of joint actions within the battle in opposition to COVID-19, the Minister’s letter reads: “International help is equally vital to individuals made weak because of conflicts.

The help and entry of the United Nations specialised companies together with and particularly of the World Health Organization to the individuals residing within the battle-affected areas is crucial on this regard. Armenia is prepared to present all needed situations for unimpeded work of the related UN our bodies in a standing impartial method.”

“This pandemic is an overwhelming challenge to humanity, while joint efforts to overcome the virus can serve as a new beginning for reinvigorating multilateralism and collective endeavor for a world without wars, hostility and exclusion. Confidence building measures aimed at preventing, mitigating and managing disasters should be viewed as an opportunity in these challenging times for all people without exception, including parties to the conflict,” reads the letter of Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.