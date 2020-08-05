Armenian expert: Some Arab countries can take advantage of situation in Beirut – Panorama

The enormous surge in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, which was most likely brought on by a mishap, speaks of the major governance and systemic issues in nearly all spheres of that nation, Armen Petrosyan, an Armenian specialist in Arabic research studies, informedPanorama am on Wednesday.

He specifies that Lebanon has actually been experiencing a severe recession considering that October in 2015, followed by the coronavirus crisis and Tuesday’s lethal surge, which triggered various casualties and damages.

The specialist does not eliminate that all this might have political repercussions.

“Mass protests against the government are likely to erupt in the country, there will be new dismissals, while the opposition will form a new agenda to come to power,” Armen Petrosyan stated.

Petrosyan discovers it hard to state how foreign gamers will respond to the Beirut advancements, just making some presumptions.

“The Lebanese federal government has actually wound up in a deep crisis likewise an outcome of this surge, The federal government can not conquer it alone, this is where it requires global assistance. I believe a number of Arab countries can take advantage of the situation in Lebanon to increase pressure on the Lebanese authorities,” he stated.

The specialist tensions in order to conquer the present situation, Lebanon requires major external financial backing combined …