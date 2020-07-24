Armenian expert hails U.S. House passage of Artsakh aid amendment – Panorama

Armenian political expert Suren Sargsyan has actually admired the U.S. House’s adoption of an amendment to continue demining help to Artsakh as the triumph of all Armenians.

“Another victory in the ‘resolution’ war game! The Artsakh de-mining program was approved,” he stated on Facebook.

Azerbaijan actively worked versus the pro-Armenian procedure in various instructions, the expert stated, specifying the opportunities for maintaining this program are extremely high now.

“This is a remarkable triumph for our individuals taking into consideration the truth that the U.S. Security Council was actively dealing with Azerbaijanis to end the program.

“There is still much work to be carried out in the Senate, and I am positive the 2 Armenian companies will effectively handle it,” he included.

The Artsakh amendment requires $1.4 million in U.S. aid for the continuing life- conserving de- mining efforts of The HALO Trust.

Continued aid to Artsakh to support demining and rehab efforts has actually been an essential part of the ANCA’s 360- degree policy top priorities to make sure Artsakh security and liberty. Through ANCA- supported Congressionally- mandated U.S. help, The HALO Trust has actually been de- mining in Artsakh given that 2001.