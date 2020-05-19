Armenian expert: Baku’s dictator tries to insure his back in Iran – Panorama

Judging by the statements of some Azerbaijani analysts serving the propaganda machine of the dictatorship of Azerbaijan, the dictator of Baku is attempting to keep away from the errors of Abulfaz Elchibey, a former Azerbaijani president, and insure his back in Iran, Armenian knowledgeable on Iran Vardan Voskanyan said in a Facebook put up.

“In this regard, from the perspective of Azerbaijani pursuits, on the one hand, the strengthening of positions in Atropatene, and however, the institution of ties and cooperation between Shiite teams of various influences and people all through Iran are of key significance,

“Notwithstanding this, as a result of Armenia’s precise and methodical work, efforts in both directions can be completely hampered given the fact that nothing has, in essence, changed in Baku regarding Atropatene, which is considered “southern Azerbaijan”, regardless of whether or not it is voiced. In addition, Azerbaijan’s pro-Iranian Shia Muslims are subjected to unspeakable pressure and abuses, calling the dictator of Baku the “Yazid of our times” who shed Shiite blood,” Voskanyan wrote.