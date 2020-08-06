Armenian Embassy to Kuwait: Anti-Armenian policy has become cornerstone of Azerbaijani state – Panorama

Kuwaiti Al-Seyassah newspaper has published a statement of the Armenian Embassy to Kuwait on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes in July, Region Monitor reports.

The statement says that Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation about the facts of ceasefire violation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani international border and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

During the Tavush events, Azerbaijan targeted civilians and threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure, employing Hermes 900 and other types of drones, which were effectively destroyed by the Armenian side.

“Azerbaijan continues to recruit terrorists from Syria and send them to the Caucasus against the peaceful Armenian population. At the end of July, Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey launched large-scale military exercises along the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, threatening not only the security of Armenia, but also of the entire region. The Azerbaijani aggression is a gross violation of fundamental principles of international law, given the UN secretary-general’s call for an immediate ceasefire around the world amid the COVID-19 epidemic,” the statement read.

The Armenian embassy also referred to the belligerent statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in which he tried to convince his people that they would be able to…