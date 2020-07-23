Armenian Embassy official car set on fire in Germany – Panorama

An official vehicle of the Armenian Embassy in Germany was set on fire on Thursday, shortly after midnight.
The Federal Foreign Office of Germany, the Berlin Police, as well as the relevant police agencies have been officially notified of the incident, the Armenian Embassy in Germany said on Facebook.
Police officers and experts are now conducting an official investigation into a possible arson.
