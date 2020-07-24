Armenian Embassy in Russia urges Armenians not to succumb to Azerbaijani provocations – Panorama

Provocative actions have actually been performed by Azerbaijanis living in Russia in current days. On Thursday night they assaulted the automobiles with Armenian license plates in groups, broke them and caused numerous injuries on the guests. The Armenian Embassy in Russia released a statement on the Azerbaijani provocations, which checks out:

“In current days, we have actually continued to record efforts of the Azerbaijani side to take the stress on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to Russia and prompt a dispute in between the 2 ethnic groups.

In specific, these are occurring in the trade and financial platforms of Moscow and other Russian cities, which are in some way related to the Azerbaijani authorities.

The occasions of last night, which were accompanied by many provocations, consisting of attacks on Armenians, sadly, when again affirm to the intentional nature of Azerbaijan’s actions. These provocations are targeted at weakening the structures of ethnic uniformity in Russia, intensifying stress in an international society and setting precedents for dispute scenarios.

The embassy, the Union of Armenians in Russia and other companies have actually informed the pertinent bodies of the Russian Federation of the occasions that happened last night, along with other tried provocations.

We think that procedures must be taken instantly to deal with the scenario in order to prevent additional advancements. Business entities running in Russia, no matter citizenship or citizenship, should adhere to the laws of Russia.

At the very same time, offered the existing scenario and efforts to include the Armenian neighborhood in numerous intriguing actions, we advise our compatriots to be watchful, reveal restraint, not to succumb to provocations and not to participate in numerous actions or efforts arranged in action to provocations by the Azerbaijani side.

We continue to deal with dealing with the problems that have actually emerged, sticking to the concept of preserving interethnic peace.

In case of dealing with any provocations, please instantly report them to the hotlines of the Armenian Embassy, the Union of Armenians in Russia and other structures, along with contact the police.”