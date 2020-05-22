Armenian DM makes surprise visit to military unit (photos)   – Armenian News

Armenia’s minister of protection on Friday performed a surprise visit to a military unit of armored combating autos to get familiarized with its combating capacities and the dominating common environment.

According to an press launch by the Ministry of Defense, Davit Tonoyan adopted the course of the deliberate military occasions and the seasonal service actions.

The military unit’s command briefed the minister on the servicemen’s bodily, military and ethical-psychological preparedness, in addition to the flexibility to fulfill the duties set and the outcomes of the day before today’s military coaching.

A hearth drill was later introduced by minister’s order to check the combating tools and the servicemen’s preparedness, and the capability to deal with the military duties.