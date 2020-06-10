Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan’s film to be screened at Cannes Virtual Market – Panorama

“Gate to Heaven”, a function film by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan, will be offered for the primary time to consumers and pageant programmers in the course of the Cannes Virtual Market in June 2020 by way of French gross sales agent MPM Premium, the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia studies.

“Gate to Heaven” has been produced with the assist of the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

The Armenian and Artsakh premiere of the film was held in October 2019.

“Gate to Heaven” facilities on Robert Stenvall, a European journalist, who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cowl the Four-Day April War. During his time in Artsakh, Stenvall meets Sophia Martirosyan, a younger Opera singer and daughter of a lacking photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan whom Robert left behind in captivity within the village in the course of the fall of Talish in 1992.

“Gate to Heaven” is a co-manufacturing of Armenia, Lithuania. Finland and France.

Earlier “Si Le Vent Tombe” (Should the Wind Fall) by well-known French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan, one other film supported by the National Cinema Center, was included within the lineup of the 73rd version of the Cannes Film Festival.