Armenian diplomat on recent Azerbaijani aggression: Turkey adds fuel to the fire – Panorama

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan made remarks for LRT radio on the recent aggressiveness by the Azerbaijani military on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The Armenian diplomat informed LRT radio that effective settlements over Nagorno-Karabakh can be guaranteed just when sides choose to pursue the very same objectives.

“In any conflict, if you want everything or nothing, you won’t have any progress in negotiations. We believe that the negotiations must be based on the solutions proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which Armenia has welcomed, but Azerbaijan has always rejected them in this or that way,” he stated. “Another reason is the revenue from the oil used to buy large amounts of military equipment in Azerbaijan. This has created a misleading picture in that country that Azerbaijani leaders can resolve this conflict by military means. It’s time to understand for all, and particularly for Azerbaijan, that the conflict doesn’t have any military solution.”

Mkrtchyan mentions that the Armenian economy is likewise experiencing Turkey’s actions. “I must discuss obviously, that Turkey’s function in this whole concern is really damaging. Since 1994, their rhetoric this time remained in an extraordinary method aggressive, on the other hand to the rest of the worldwide neighborhood, consisting of Lithuania, which requires a tranquil service to the dispute, and regard for the ceasefire signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh Despite these calls, Turkey adds fuel to thefire This postures a severe hazard, considered that Azerbaijan is targeting our civilian structures and threatening to blow up a nuclear reactor inArmenia This is an extraordinary hazard that appears like nuclear terrorism,” the diplomat stated.

According to him, it is essential not just to make sure compliance with the ceasefire and worldwide dedications, however likewise to enable worldwide observers into both sides of the border and in the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

“We talk about the act of aggression of Azerbaijan, but people can say, how can we know about it if there are no independent observers to confirm that? So the question is why aren’t there such ceasefire violation monitoring mechanisms? The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have repeatedly proposed it since 2015. Armenia supported that. After the conflict, in April 2016 the proposal was repeated. Armenia has always supported this, but Azerbaijan has been rejecting it up until now,” Mkrtchyan worried.

During the report, remarks were made likewise by Dovil ė Jakni ūnaitė, a political researcher at the IIRPS VU (Institute of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University), and Mahir Gamzayev, the chairman of the Azerbaijani neighborhood in Lithuania.