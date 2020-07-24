Armenian deputy PM, UN resident coordinator cover agenda of Sustainable Development Goals – Armenian News

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp chaired a working conference at the Government today to think about critical files relating to the UN-Armenia cooperation structures.

The conversation, gone to by agents of the Armenian Government and UN companies, drew in likewise heads of numerous UN workplaces in Armenia, who signed up with the occasion online.

The agenda consisted of the draft structure file of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in addition to the draft jobs established by 3 UN companies (UNDP, UNICEF and UNFPA).

In a welcoming address to the individuals, Grigoryan assured an additional development and deepening of the UN-Armenia relations on the basis of the secret agenda files.

“Given that we remain in a phase of elaborating and modifying sectoral techniques and the 2020-2050 Strategy of Armenia’s Transformation, I connect value to the harmonization of the UN cooperation files with our nationwide techniques with a concentrate on the agenda of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Availing the opportunity, I would like to also state that we recently published Armenia’s second voluntary national review on UN Sustainable Development Goals, which is really important in terms of evaluating the joint efforts by the Government and our international partners, and outlining future actions,” he stated.

According to the Government’s press service, the UN authorities was later on provided the flooring to present the sustainable development structures.

Mr Sharp valued the conference as a chance to collaborate the tactical structure of the company’s 2021-2025 collaboration with theGovernment He likewise applauded the file as a total cooperation proposition “stemming from Armenia’s national priorities and needs.”

The UN main assured to go over the cooperation programs with the 3 companies to promote the awareness of the UN collaboration structures in cooperation with the 12 UN companies inArmenia He revealed self-confidence about the effective application of the 2030 agenda, “guaranteeing a better life and future for all”.

Summing up the conversation, the deputy PM and the resident coordinator equally settled on the value of conferences in comparable formats as an effort to make the cooperation more efficient and useful.