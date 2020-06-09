Armenian deputy PM discusses joint projects with EU partners – Armenian News

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Tuesday had a video name with Lawrence Meredith, the chief of the EU Directorate General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), his press service experiences.

The dialog, attracting additionally Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the pinnacle of the EU Delegation to Armenia, and a number of other European Commission representatives, addressed primarily the joint projects and actions.

Grigoryan extremely appreciated the European partners’ help to Armenia within the sophisticated interval of the worldwide combat towards the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides additionally mentioned Armenia’s participation within the upcoming video convention of the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) leaders. Simultaneously, the draft agreements developed as a part of the EaP’s 2020 Plan of Actions (notably, the budgetary anti-disaster help applications dealing with the justice sector and the combat towards COVID-19) have been on the agenda.

The EU Delegation members promised to sum up the projects inside a month.

Mr. Meredith reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to help Armenia within the combat towards the COVID-19, in addition to to supply persevering with support within the implementation of future reforms (together with the 2020 projects). He thanked the deputy premier for complete work and a constructive cooperation. Unveiling the agenda of the EaP leaders’ summit, the European official mentioned that it’s going to give attention to the 5 lengthy-time period coverage aims integrated into the March 18 proposal dealing with the mission’s future.