Armenian deputy defense minister ‘contracts coronavirus’ – Armenian News

Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a senior parliament official said on Wednesday.

Andranik Kocharyan, the chair of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security, reported the news headlines at their regular meeting today, wishing Balayan health.

Balayan was to go to the Committee’s session today. “This disease knocks on the doors of all of us, but we now seem to have a positive dynamics, as the number of the recoveries is increasing. That potentially boosts our national immune system,” Kocharyan said.