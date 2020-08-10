Armenian delegation meets with Patriarch Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan in Lebanon – Panorama

The Armenian delegation to Lebanon on Sunday satisfied with His Beatitude Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan, Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia of ArmenianCatholics Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan existed at the conference, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs reported.

The Patriarch invited the delegation and resolved the scenario dealing with Lebanese-Armenians, consisting of the human and material losses the neighborhood has actually suffered.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, thanked the Patriarch for the welcome and kept in mind that Armenia is offering help to the Lebanese federal government, the Lebanese individuals, and the Lebanese-Armenian neighborhood. “The goal of this visit is to develop a comprehensive understanding of how we can support our Lebanese-Armenian compatriots,” specified the high commissioner.

In his remarks, Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan stressed that the Armenian individuals have 2 hearts, Armenia and the Diaspora, and revealed pleasure that the Armenian individuals lastly have a complimentary and independent homeland. He likewise highlighted the support gotten from the federal government of Artsakh 2 weeks back. “Our brothers are with us, and this was a very beautiful gesture.”

At completion of the conference, Sinanyan kept in mind that 2 extra aircrafts with humanitarian support are arranged …