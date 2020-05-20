Armenian defense official vows ‘resolute action’ to curb Azerbaijani aggression amid drills – Armenian News

Should the army workouts in Azerbaijan pose a safety menace to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), we’ll unhesitatingly take a immediate preventive motion to hit again on the adversary, a deputy minister of defense stated at the moment, commenting on the big-scale operational-tactical drills launched within the neighboring nation.

At a information convention on Wednesday, Gabriel Balayan additionally dominated out the chance of organizing the form of army occasion and not using a prior planning. But he avoided unveiling particulars as to whether or not or not the Ministry of Defense possessed any info in any respect in regards to the Azerbaijani army management’s plans. “That too, would be of interest to the adversary, as a matter of fact,” he stated, noting on the identical time that the workouts have been unannounced.

Balayan additional referred to Azerbaijan’s worldwide commitments as member of the OSCE Minsk Group and a state Party to a spread of worldwide treaties. “But we are already accustomed to the kind of work style characterizing the adversary. The military exercises have not provoke any border tension – either for the Republic of Armenia or the Republic of Artsakh,” he added.

Expressing hope that the worldwide group is conscious of the actual fact, the deputy minister additionally gave his assurances that the Armenian army is totally ready for counter-motion. “We have certainly raised our vigilance but haven’t taken specific extraordinary measures, as we expect virtually anything from the adversary,” he added.