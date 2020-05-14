Armenian Defense Ministry worried over Azerbaijani plans to hold large-scale exercises – Armenian News

The Ministry of Defense has expressed its concern over the Azerbaijani navy’s plan to hold massive scale exercises, elevating alarm about potential regional escalations.

In an official assertion on Thursday, it highlighted notably the offensive nature of the operational-tactical drills scheduled between May 18-22. The Ministry notes that the coaching occasion goes to check the Azerbaijani protection forces’ capability of launching huge rocket artillery, air and excessive precision armament strikes with an operational depth.

The Ministry calls the eye of the OSCE, its Minsk Group mission (representing the tripartite co-chairmanship format involving France, the United States and Russia) and the worldwide group to the truth that the exercises are being performed with out a prior discover, amounting to “yet another violation” of the 2011 deal agreed in Vienna, Austria.

Condemning the drills as a doubtlessly exacerbating regional safety issue, the Ministry additionally notes that they’re happening below circumstances of a united battle in opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic and “notwithstanding UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire”.

The Ministry calls upon Azerbaijan to reveal restraint, and respect the commitments to the worldwide group, warning on the similar time that any try to carry navy tools or manpower shut to Armenia’s state border can be handled as a provocation “entailing corresponding consequences”.