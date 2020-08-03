Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports Turkish jets approached Yerevan at airstrike distance – Panorama

The Armenian Defense Ministry has actually dismissed reports declaring Turkish F-16 fighter jets approached Yerevan at an airstrike distance throughout joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills.

“The information on the air situation is false,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan informedPanorama am.

Siting its sources, Avia.pro site reported on Sunday that at least 2 Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew near the Armenian capital, being at one point just “56 kilometers away from Yerevan, which is the radius of destruction of the aircraft missiles in service with the Turkish Air Forces.”

“According to sources, a pair of Turkish fighters flew in the airspace of Azerbaijan, however, the provocations did not end there; at least four helicopters of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were seen near the Armenian border, which also approached the Armenian borders almost point-blank but did not violate it, realizing that the military would immediately open fire at both Turkish and Azerbaijani helicopters,” the site stated.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are holding joint big- scale military workouts from 29 July to 10August The drills are being kept in Baku, Nakhichevan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The workouts followed Azerbaijan introduced military aggressiveness versus Armenia on 12



