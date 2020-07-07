Armenian defense minister, US envoy discuss bilateral cooperation – Panorama

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense.

They summed upon the measures drawn in the past, in addition to observed the opportunities of implementing cooperation projects underneath the coronavirus restrictions, the Defense Ministry said.

The parties also discussed Armenia’s continued participation in the missions aimed at maintaining international peace and stability, as well as the rotation process in current circumstances.

Davit Tonoyan briefed the ambassador on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the military and organization of summer time military draft during the pandemic.

The officials exchanged opinions on regional security as well as other issues of mutual interest.