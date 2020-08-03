Armenian defense minister, Lebanese counterpart hold phone call – Panorama

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Monday held a telephone conversation with Lebanese National Defense Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Zeina Akar.

The Armenian defense chief congratulated his counterpart on the 75th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry reported.

The officials next discussed the coronavirus-related epidemiological situation in the armed forces of the two countries and exchanged views on creating additional opportunities for cooperation.

Zeina Akar stressed the importance of the participation of the Armenian military in the UN’s UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, in response to which Tonoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to it.

Davit Tonoyan and Zeina Akar also touched upon regional military and political developments and the need to expand and deepen military cooperation within the framework of bilateral agreements.