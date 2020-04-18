Armenian defense minister, Artsakh president-elect discuss implementation of joint projects   – Armenian News

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Saturday obtained the president-elect of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) to discuss the implementation of joint projects.

Greeting Arayik Harutyunyan on the Defense Ministry’s Administrative Complex, Tonoyan congratulated him on his current election win and wished him future success throughout tenure.

The chief of the company reiterated the dedication to proceed the steadily creating cooperation between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh as half of the safety strengthening and peaceable improvement efforts.

According to an official press launch summing up the assembly, the perimeters additionally mentioned present and future projects geared toward stepping up the mutual partnership and capacities within the sector.