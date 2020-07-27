Armenian contract soldier killed in Azerbaijani gunfire – Panorama

A contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed in Azerbaijani gunfire on Monday, soon after midnight.
The soldier, determined as Ashot G. Mikayelyan, was fatally injured in a northeastern military position, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
The ministry shares the heavy sorrow of the loss, extending its acknowledgements to the household and fellow servicemen of the deceased.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: