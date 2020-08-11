Armenian clubs’ Europa League opponents revealed – Panorama

The UEFA Europa League very first certifying round draw occurred at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, August 10.
Accordingly, Armenia’s FC Noah will deal with FC Kairat in Kazakhstan, FC Alashkert will host FK Renova from North Macedonia, while FC Shirak will bet FC Steaua in Romania, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.
The matches are arranged for August 27.
