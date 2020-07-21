Armenian civilian wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike – Armenian News

A civilian from an Armenian border community was hit in an Azerbaijani drone strike in the country’s north-east on Thursday.

The wounded person was identified as Aramayis Hovakimyan, a resident of the Chinari village (Tavush region), the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Facebook.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts since July 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continues at the moment. At a press briefing in Ijevan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson for the Information Crisis Center in the north-eastern town, said the Armenian troops silence the adversary with retaliatory fire. He added that the national armed forces had no losses today.

According to official reports, the past days’ skirmishes left overall four Armenian servicemen killed.