President of the Civil Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan was arrested and taken fully to a police station in central Yerevan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Public Relations Department of the Police has confirmed the report.

Samsonyan himself took to Facebook later to share the headlines of his arrest. “After disobeying an unlawful police demand, they apprehended and took me to the authorities station of Kentron [administrative district],” that he said.