Armenian citizens may return home from Georgia by Sadakhlo border crossing – Panorama

The strict quarantine regime arrange in Georgia’s Marneuli area for already two months has been lifted. The ban on the entry into and exit from the area has been eliminated, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia experiences.

Armenian citizens wishing to return home from Georgia may journey to the nation utilizing Sadakhlo border crossing from 10am to 6pm with none impediments.

Meanwhile, the embassy says the ban on the entry of foreigners, together with citizens of Armenia, into Georgia stays in place.