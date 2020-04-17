Armenian citizens in Italy can take Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight to return home – Panorama

Armenian citizens desiring to return to the nation from Italy can take a flight from Rome to Minsk and afterwards to Yerevan, the Armenian Embassy in Italy claimed in a declaration.

The trips will certainly be run by Belavia BelarusianAirlines According to the business’s site, tickets are readily available for April 24 as well as additional trips.

“This news is insightful. The Armenian Embassy in Italy is exempt for the feasible termination of the Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight due to transforming scenarios,” the consular office claimed.