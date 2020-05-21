Armenian citizens diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia   – Armenian News

Two Armenian citizens contaminated with the novel coronavirus illness (COVID-19) have been hospitalized in Tbilisi’s Vakhtang Borchashvili clinic, Kvira.ge studies, citing the director of the medical heart’s remark group.

“We have admitted two new patients. They are a mother and child, both citizens of Armenia,” Maka Sologhashvili mentioned.

The Georgian Ministry of Health reported eight new infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the nation whole to 721. The formally registered fatalities attain 12.