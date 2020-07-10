Armenian citizen tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia – Panorama

An Armenian citizen has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Georgia, 1tv.ge reports.

The citizen visited the village of Chumlaki in Gurjaani municipality of Kakheti region to purchase peaches.

The Armenian is among the five new cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in a 24-hour period, based on the Gurjaani Public Health Center.

The driver was first tested before crossing the Georgian border, nevertheless the test results came ultimately back negative.

The infected Armenian has been taken to Vakhtang Bochorishvili Clinic.

Contact tracing is underway, the source said.