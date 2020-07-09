Armenian citizen ‘not a material to die from coronavirus’ – prime minister – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday reiterated his government’s strategy on the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), stressing the urgent importance of “learning to abide by the new rules”.

In his speech at the cabinet meeting, the premier also cited the latest official statistics reporting 526 new infections in Armenia.

“I would like to re-emphasize that our anti-epidemiological strategy remains the same, i.e. – to learn living on by rules that would help to reduce – or bring closer – the number of new cases to zero,” that he said.

Addressing the recent decision by the Commendant’s Office – permitting individuals with specific respiratory conditions not to wear masks in community places – the premier strongly recommended against speculations over possible fines. “Yes, we do say that people must be able to ensure the observance of anti-epidemiological rules by imposing the strictest measures, and we will be consistent inside our efforts towards [realizing the objective]. We will impose tighter measures if necessary in an effort not to just fine individuals but to encourage our compatriots – for whom avoiding fines will be the motivation – to wear masks, as the citizen of the Republic of Armenia is not a material to die from coronavirus,” he said.

Pashinyan also called attention to the newest global statistics (revealing over 12,000 cases worldwide).

He noted that the countries which earlier in the day announced they had over come the disease “are regrettably returning to the most active phase of the epidemic”. The premier said that yesterday’s decision on face masks was made following the World Health Organization’s statement warning of the airborne transmission of the virus strains.