Armenian Church to celebrate Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ on May 21 – Panorama

The Armenian Church will celebrate the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on May 21, on the fortieth day following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Savior Jesus Christ, qahana.am experiences.

Following His Resurrection and defeat of demise, Christ remained on earth for forty days, and continued to seem to His disciples. On the fortieth day, Christ is seen by His disciples for the final time. He blesses them and leaves them with directions, after which He ascends into heaven.

In the Armenian Church, the day of Jesus Christ’s Ascension can be commemorated for one more cause as nicely. On this date in 1441, the See of the Catholicosate of All Armenians was returned to its historic origins. Following a decision of the National Assembly gathered in Vagharshapad, the Patriarchal See was relocated from town of Sis in Western Armenia to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Following his imaginative and prescient of Christ placing the bottom with a golden hammer, St. Gregory the Illuminator had based the Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin in 303. However, lower than 200 years later, in 484, the Patriarchal See was pressured to relocate, and for the following 1000 years, settled in numerous cities all through Armenia. The choice to return the throne of the Catholicos to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin was the achievement of a nationwide dream for the Armenian individuals.