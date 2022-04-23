An Armenian church will be built in Cheboksary, the capital of the Republic of Chuvashia, the diocesan leader Archbishop Ezras said. Nersisyan was informed by the guests from Cheboksary (Republic of Chuvashia): the head of the Armenian community Alexander Hakhverdyan and the representative of the community Suren Margaryan.

Bishop Ezras expressed his blessing and appreciation to the authors of the initiative, expressing hope that the construction of the church will give a new breath of spiritual renewal and faith to our compatriots living in the Diaspora.

“Especially in the Diaspora, the Armenian Church has been and remains a pillar of survival, a strong hearth for the preservation of the sacred heritage of the homeland,” said the Holy Father.

During the conversation, a number of issues related to the project of the new church, as well as its construction were discussed.

“More than three thousand Armenians live in the Republic of Chuvashia. They are people of different professions. We are all united by the desire to build a church, we are sure that regardless of the difficulties, we must be able to realize our long-held dream together, “said Alexander Hakhverdyan.

According to the head of the community, the majority of the population of the Republic of Chuvashia are Christians; the presence of the Armenian Church will become a unique business card for presenting the caring and cultural heritage of the Armenian people.

At the end of the meeting, His Holiness blessed the guests, asking for the Lord’s help for the success of the church-building work for the benefit of the nation.