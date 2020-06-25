The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, June 25, commemorates Sts. Theodotus regarding Galatia, Thalelaus the Physician and seven martyred virgins of Ancyra, Qahana.am information.

St. Theodotus from Galatia was martyred as a result of persecutions by the King Diocletian. Being a wine beverages tradesman, this individual seemed typically the persecutors to be fewer dubious, thank you to which often he handled to aid and help the persecuted Christians. He provided wines for the work services, smothered the continues to be of the martyrs. When on the buy of the prefect of Galatia seven Christian virgins – Tekousa, Alexandra, Kloida, Penna, Euprasia, Matrona and Judita, among who was also typically the Aunt regarding Theodotus, had been drowned, Theodotus, with the help of some other Christians, handled to covertly bring out typically the virgins’ physiques from the normal water and hide them. However, his behavior became recognized and persecutions against Christians became more serious. For preserving the dedicated Christians Theodotus surrendered to heathens and was beheaded after extreme torments.

The same day time is the time of commemoration of St. Thalelaus typically the Physician. Enduring the most extreme torments, typically the blissed st . converted to his trust even the executioners. He had been thrown in to the see, unfortunately he miraculously stored from pressive and ultimately was martyred by means of beheading.