Armenian Church pays tribute to Prophet Elisha – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, July 9, commemorates Prophet Elisha, Qahana.am reports.

Prophet Elisha lived in the IX century B.C. He was the disciple of the Prophet Elisha. 13 wonders are ascribed to Elisha the Prophet and about those wonders it really is told in the first and second books of the Holy Bible.

Prophet Elisha continued to work wonders even after his death. It is told in the Old Testament that a year after the prophet’s death the corpse of a dead man was thrown in to Elisha’s tomb. As soon as the human body came into connection with Elisha’s bones the man returned to life and stood up.