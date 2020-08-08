Armenian Church pays tribute to 200 bishops of Ecumenical Council of Ephesus – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday, August 8, celebrates the 200 bishops taking part in the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus, Qahana.am reports.

The Ecumenical Council of Ephesus was assembled in 431 A. D., throughout the reign of the King Theodosius II. 200 bishops took part in the council with the objective to slam the incorrect mentor of Nestorius, Patriarch ofConstantinople According to his mentor there were 2 independent – divine and humanities in Christ, contrasting each other. Nestorius preached that Christ was born as an easy guy and just later on divinity was settled in his individual, and for that reason, the Holy Virgin Mary was not Godmother, however the mom of an easy guy.

The Ecumenical Council of Ephesus condemns the mentor of Nestorius and embraces the mentor ofSt Cyril of Alexandria as an orthodox mentor, according to which the divine and humanities of Christ do not exist independently, however are joined unmixedly, without confusion — one Lord, one Jesus, one face and one joined divine and humanity.St Mary is not the mom of an easy guy, however she is Godmother as she delivered to the Son ofGod So, the solution ofSt Cyril of Alexandria: “One is the nature of the Incarnate Word of God” was embraced.

The Armenian Church has actually not taken part in that …