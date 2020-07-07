Armenian Church honors Prophet Zechariah – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Prophet Zechariah on Tuesday, July 7, Qahana.am reports.

Zechariah is one of the a dozen prophets of the Old Testament, and his book consisting of 12 chapters, may be the largest on the list of books of the prophets. It can be called the “Book of Hope” and through it we discover God’s Kingdom in Israel by means of the rebuilding of Solomon’s Temple.

Prophecies from Zechariah date back to approximately 518 B.C., when Zerubbabel and Joshua were rebuilding the Lord’s Temple in Jerusalem. It can there be that Zechariah, as the prophet of the Lord, begins his mission among the Jews and earnestly supports the rebuilding of the Temple.

His prophecies are valuable not only for his visions, but also for his foretelling in regards to the arrival of a Messiah – the Christ (Zechariah 9:9-10; 11:12-13; 12:10; 13:7; etc.). Zechariah has predicted the coming of Jesus Christ, His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, His crucifixion, His being pierced with a lance, His betrayal for thirty silver coins, etc. The Evangelists, authoring the events in living of Christ, have frequently referred to the prophecies of Zechariah. According to St. Matthew the Evangelist, Zechariah the Prophet was murdered “between the Temple and the altar” (Matthew 23:35).

Zechariah’s teachings on behavior and spirit are vivid messages addressed to people. According to them, neither effort nor means will be spared for the construction or rebuilding of houses of prayer. For that he writes that it’s the temple that testifies for hope and faith, and the temple that guarantees national unity and perseverance.