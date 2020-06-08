Armenian Church commemorates St. Hripsime and her companions – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church pays tribute to St. Hripsime and her companions on Monday, June 8, Qahana.am reports.

Noble Hripsime was one of the 37 Christian nuns who alongside the Abyss Gayane lived throughout the reign of the Roman King Diocletianus (284-305 years) in the Monastery of St. Paul positioned in the mountains of Rome.

Pretty Hripsime captivated the King by her dazzling beauty, who wished to get married to her. Disobeying the king, the pious nuns, light emitting diode by their Abyss Gayane, ran from Alexandria. According to the tradition, Holy Godmother did actually them and told them to leave for the Araratian country – Armenia. So, the nuns visited Vagharshapat. On their way, passing by the Mountain of Varague, Hripsime buried in the planet earth a relic from the wooden Holy Cross, which she always had on her neck. The relic was found by a miracle in the 7th century and ever since then the Feast of the Holy Cross of Varague started to be celebrated in the Calendar of the Armenian Apostolic Church along with the other feasts specialized in the Holy Cross.

The Armenian King Tiridates, becoming aware of the nun’s story, himself wanted to get married to Hripsime. Hripsime was delivered to the palace, and Gayane was also brought to the palace to convince Hripsime to obey the King. But even in like that the King did not find a way to get married to Hripsime and becoming angry, ordered to kill all the nuns. Nine days later St. Gregory the Illuminator found the relics of the nuns and burying the relics, built martyriums in those sites, where in the future the Monasteries of St. Hripsime, St. Gayane and St. Shoghakat were erected.

Nuns’ mardyrdom is really a turning point in the annals of the Armenian nation. After their martyrdom St. Gregory the Illuminator was brought out of the pit after significantly more than 13 years’ imprisonment to spread the light of Christ in Armenia.

In the Armenian Apostolic Church on the times of the feasts specialized in the memory of St. Hripsime and her companions a Divine Liturgy is celebrated in most Armenian Churches. On the eve of the feast ceremonies are held, which start following the evening service, and Church hymns and songs, specialized in the nuns, are sang.