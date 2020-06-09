Armenian Church commemorates St. Gayane and her companions – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church honors at this time the reminiscence of St. Gayane and her companions. All church buildings throughout the nation have fun a Divine Liturgy throughout the feast. On the eve of the feast ceremonies are held, which begin after the night service, and church hymns and songs, devoted to the nuns, are sang.

St. Gayane lived throughout the interval of the reign of the Roman Emperor Diocletian (284-305 years) who subjected Christians to persecutions. She was one of many 37 nuns who left Rome for Armenia.

During the primary 20 years of his reign Diocletian didn’t persecute Christians regardless of his being heathen. However, since 303, beneath the strain of Caesar Galerius, he subjected Christians to extreme persecutions. He issued four edicts in opposition to Christians which envisaged Christians’ elimination from the military, confiscation of church property, to begin with buildings and ritual books, church servants’ arrest and capital punishments, subjecting Christians to torments pursuing the aim to make them to surrender their beliefs and religion. Persecutions agitated the entire empire, Christians have been martyred for the sake of Christ. It was throughout this troublesome interval that Gayane and her companions left Rome.

Diocletian knowledgeable about it the Armenian King Tiridates suggesting him both to return one of many nuns – Hripsime, or to get married to her. Becoming conscious of the nun’s story, himself wished to get married to Hripsime. King’s servants searched and discovered Hripsime and began to persuade her to obey the king’s will who was captivated by her dazzling magnificence and wished to get married to her. Hripsime rejected him saying that she in addition to the opposite nuns had already turn out to be the bride of Christ and couldn’t marry.

Becoming offended, the king ordered to topic her and the opposite nuns to extreme torments. Her tongue and womb have been minimize, eyes have been put out and her physique was dismembered. Abyss Gayane and two of the nuns additionally have been subjected to extreme torments for encouraging Hripsime to endure tortures for the sake of Christ. Executioners pierced their toes, dangle them, tore off their pores and skin, minimize their abdomens and afterwards beheaded them. The remaining 33 nuns have been put to sword and elements of their our bodies have been thrown to the beasts for consuming.

Nine days later St. Gregory the Illuminator discovered the relics of the nuns and burying the relics, constructed martyriums in these websites, the place sooner or later the Monasteries of St. Hripsime, St. Gayane and St. Shoghakat have been erected.