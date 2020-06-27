Armenian Church commemorates discovery of St. Gregory the Illuminator’s relics – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates on Saturday, June 27, the discovery of the relics of St. Gregory the Illuminator.

It is one of the three vital feast days devoted to the reminiscence of the Patron Saint of Armenia, Qahana.am reviews.

According to holy custom, following Armenia’s conversion to Christianity, in his closing years, St. Gregory led an ascetic life in the cave of Mane on the mountain named Sepuh the place he died in 326 A.D. Shepherds, discovering his physique, buried him not recognizing the Armenian Pontiff. One of his college students, Garnik from Basen sees a imaginative and prescient, the place Gregory identifies the location of his relics. The relics have been thereupon transferred to the village of Tordan, in the province of Daranagh, and buried there.

The relics of St. Gregory the Illuminator are one of our most revered inside the Armenian Church, in addition to all Christian church buildings. Following their discovery, some have been taken to varied locations for safekeeping, amongst them Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Byzantium, and Italy. The Right Hand of the saint, preserved in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, is one of the most vital sanctities of the Armenian Church, and is utilized by the Catholicos of All Armenians throughout the blessing of the Holy Chrism (Muron). To commemorate the day, Divine Liturgy is widely known in our church buildings.