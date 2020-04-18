Armenian church commemorates beheading of St. John the Baptist – Panorama

The Saturday following the Holy Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates the beheading of St. John the Baptist (also called The Forerunner).

The writers of the Gospels, St. Matthew and St. Mark, have defined the historical past of beheading of St. John the Baptist, who had baptized Christ, and gave the excellent news of His Coming (Mt 14:1-12; St. Mk 6:14-29).

According to the Evangelists, King Herod arrests and imprisons St. John the Baptist because of this of John’s condemnation of the king’s marriage to Herodias, the spouse of his brother Philip. Herod desires to place John to demise, however fears the Jews, as a result of they thought-about John to be a prophet. On Herod’s birthday, fascinated by the dancing of the daughter of Herodias, the king makes an oath to present her something for which she asks. Following her unforgiving mom’s directions, she asks for the head of St. John the Baptist on a platter. The king, realizing he has been fooled, grants the request.

St. John the Baptist is one of the best saints in the Armenian Church. We entreat his identify as an intercessor throughout the divine providers, typically following the identify of St. Mary.

According to custom, St. Gregory the Illuminator, brings the relics of St. John to Armenia from Caesarea, and buries them close to the city of Moush, after which the well-known Monastery of St. John the Baptist is constructed. Tradition additionally tells us that the head of St. John the Baptist is buried beneath the Holy Altar of the Gandzasar Monastery in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh).

St. John the Baptist stays as one of the hottest saints amongst the Armenian devoted.