The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, July two, marks the Feast of the Holy Translators St. Sahak in addition to St. Mesrop, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos St. Sahak Partev and Archimandrite St. Mesrop (Vardapet) Mashtots are the founders of Armenian literature and ecclesiastical bibliography.

St. Sahak Partev was the elder son of Catholicos St. Nersess the Great, and the last Catholicos of the Armenian Church who descended from the lineage of St. Gregory the Illuminator. He became Catholicos of All Armenians in 387 A.D., and reigned for an astounding 52 years. Being talented in music, and educated in the rhetorical arts, philosophy and linguistics, St. Sahak greatly contributed to the development of Armenian national culture. He was the strongest advocate for the creation of an Armenian Alphabet, to become its main patron.

St. Mesrop Mashtots was born inside 360 The.D. in addition to studied the Greek in addition to Persian different languages from child years. He initially dished up as a scribe in the royal courtroom. Leaving luxurious life right behind, he turns into a monk in addition to lives a great ascetic existence. During his speaking of the Gospel, St. Mesrop can feel the requirement to create an unique Armenian Alphabet and to have the Holy Bible translated into Armenian. For in those years, the Bible was only available in Greek and Syriac. In Armenia, there were in the past ciphers, or symbols, of used by the former pagan priests. Following the Great Conversion of the Armenian nation to Christianity, the symbols fell into disuse, and the only remaining copy was in Mesopotamia with a bishop named Daniel the Syrian. Upon the order of King Vramshapouh, the symbols are brought to Armenia from Bishop Daniel. However, while teaching his new students by means of those symbols for a short span of time, Mesrop soon finds them to be lacking, while they were imperfect and defective. Together together with his students that he departs regarding Mesopotamia, in addition to visits the cities of Antioch, Edessa, and Samosata, to perform further study. In 404/405 A.Deb., St. Mesrop creates the Armenian Alphabet through Divine Grace. For the first time inside the historical past of the nation, the Armenian individuals had a particular and unique alphabet.

Following the design of the Armenian Alphabet, St. Sahak and St. Mesrop opened up a school regarding translators in the city of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin). There they begin the translation of the Holy Bible into Armenian and achieved it so perfectly, that centuries hence the Armenian Translation is called the “Queen Translation of the Breath of God”. The first sentence translated from the Holy Bible is the opening verse of the Book of Proverbs: “To know wisdom and instruction, to perceive the words of understanding”.

St. Mesrop Mashtots passed away in Vagharshapat, and was buried in his home village of Oshakan. According to tradition, during the entire journey of transferring the remains of St. Mesrop to Oshakan, a canopy of light fell upon the pilgrims and accompanied them until they reached the tomb. The Church of St. Mesrop Mashtots, which exists currently, was built over his grave.