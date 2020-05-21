Armenian Church celebrates Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ – Panorama

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Our Lord on the fortieth day complying with the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Savior Jesus Christ, Qahana.am records.

Following His Resurrection and also loss of fatality, Christ stayed in the world for forty days, and also remained to show up to His adherents. On the fortieth day, Christ is seen by His adherents for the last time. He honors them and also leaves them with guidelines, after which He rises right into paradise.

Two of the Gospel authors,St Mark and alsoSt Luke, affirm concerning Christ’s ascension. There is additionally an account of it in the Acts of the Apostles.

Following a last conference of Christ with the eleven staying apostles,St Mark creates, “So then, after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God.” (Mark 16: 19)

St Luke provides a little better information as he creates, “And he led them out as far as to Bethany, and he lifted up his hands, and blessed them. And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven. And they worshipped him, and returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.” (Luke 24: 50-53)

But without a doubt one of the most gorgeous account of the Ascension can be discovered in the Book of Acts: “And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:9-11)

The hymn that is sung in the Armenian Church on Ascension Day states the incredible occasion of Christ’s Ascension right into paradise and also the descent of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles.

In the Armenian Church, the day of Jesus Christ’s Ascension is additionally memorialized for an additional factor also. On this day in 1441, the See of the Catholicosate of All Armenians was gone back to its historic beginnings. Following a resolution of the National Assembly collected in Vagharshapad, the Patriarchal See was moved from the city of Sis in Western Armenia to the Mother See of HolyEtchmiadzin Following his vision of Christ striking the ground with a gold hammer,St Gregory the Illuminator had actually established the Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin in303 However, much less than 200 years later on, in 484, the Patriarchal See was compelled to move, and also for the following 1000 years, resolved in different cities throughoutArmenia The choice to return the throne of the Catholicos to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin was the gratification of a nationwide desire for the Armenian individuals.