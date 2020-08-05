Armenian Catholicosate in Antelias damaged in Beirut explosion – Panorama

The Armenian Catholicosate in Antelias suffered damages as an outcome of an enormous blast at the Beirut port that eliminated a minimum of 100 individuals and hurt over 4,000 others.

The doors, chandeliers and windows of the Cathedral were damaged due to the explosion, Cilicia TELEVISION reported.

The blast likewise triggered damages to the Armenological and pedagogical centers, along with the Cilicia Museum.

The reason for the explosion was not instantly clear. Officials connected the explosion to some 2,700 tonnes of taken ammonium nitrate that were being kept in a storage facility at the port for 6 years.







