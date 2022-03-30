He published a report to Amnesty International, in which he referred to the future of Armenian captives illegally detained in Azerbaijan and their future.

The report states that back in September, the Council of Europe in its report “expressed concern over the fact that dozens of prisoners were in inhumane conditions.”

According to the report, the exact number of captives in Azerbaijan at the end of the year was not known.

“Dozens of prisoners continue to remain in inhumane conditions, subjected to hasty, unfair trials. “The fate and whereabouts of about 30 Armenian captives remain unknown, amid allegations of their enforced disappearance and possible murder,” the report said.